Man arrested in connection with the murder of queer journalist Lyra McKee Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of queer Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee. McKee was shot dead on the streets of Derry in April 2019 while reporting on unrest in the city, with dissident republican group the New IRA claiming responsibility for her death. As an investigation into the death... 👓 View full article

