You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?



Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago Controversial Statue Of Theodore Roosevelt To Be Removed From In Front Of American Museum Of Natural History



An iconic statue deemed racist will be moved. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept



Fran Coles, the Documentation and Conservation Manager for Bristol City Council, talks about the condition of Edward Colston statue after they retrieved it today from the harbour and says that they.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21 Published on June 17, 2020

Tweets about this