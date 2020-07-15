Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Andrew Neil Show axed amid BBC cuts

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The Andrew Neil Show is one of the casualties of the BBC cuts, it has been confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The Andrew Neil Show to end as BBC News unveils cuts

 The broadcaster's show is one of several casualties as the BBC prepares to cut 520 jobs in news.
BBC News

The BBC cancels 'The Andrew Neil Show' amid cuts

 A further 70 jobs are being cut at the BBC on top of 450 previously announced
Independent

The Andrew Neil Show dropped as BBC News unveils cuts

 The broadcaster's show is one of several casualties as the BBC prepares to cut 520 jobs in news.
BBC News


Tweets about this