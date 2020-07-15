|
Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committee
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members elected Tory MP Julian Lewis.
