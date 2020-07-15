Global  
 

Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committee

Independent Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members elected Tory MP Julian Lewis.
Chris Grayling British Conservative politician

Fresh accusation that Boris Johnson is neutering intelligence committee with in-built majority

 Furore over push for gaffe-prone Chris Grayling as chair fuelled by decision to remove committee's one independent member
Independent

Boris Johnson faces cross-party backlash over plan for Chris Grayling to run intelligence watchdog

 Prime minister also accused of politicising impartial role
Independent

Boris Johnson nominates Chris Grayling to chair key security committee overseeing Russia report

 Former cabinet minister Chris Grayling looks set to become chair of Westminster's influential Intelligence and Security Committee, after Boris Johnson included..
Independent

Julian Lewis British politician


Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson's logic is bulletproof. Every mistake is your fault for not supporting him

 This week, Keir Starmer was reprimanded for 'knocking the confidence' of the public in the track and trace system that is not yet fully operational
Independent
Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up [Video]

Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave [Video]

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave

Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters

Marco Rubio Will Be The Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman [Video]

Marco Rubio Will Be The Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman

Sen. Marco Rubio was chosen to serve as acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement. Sen. Richard..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

PMQs LIVE as Boris Johnson to face MPs in House of Commons

PMQs LIVE as Boris Johnson to face MPs in House of Commons Boris Johnson will face off with Labour leader Keir Starmer at the despatch box at Noon.
Daily Record Also reported by •IndependentExpress and StarFT.com

Boris Johnson accused of lacking compassion for coronavirus victims after making 'Calvin Klein briefs' joke

 Boris Johnson has been accused of lacking compassion for Covid-19 victims, after cracking a gag about "Calvin Klein briefs" when questioned in the Commons.
Independent Also reported by •CBC.ca

Boris Johnson delivers pants gag after coming under fire over Covid-19 response

 Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of having “more briefs than Calvin Klein” as the pair tussled at Prime Minister’s Questions over the Covid-19...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily RecordCBC.caExpress and Star

