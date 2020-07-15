Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committee

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave



Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17