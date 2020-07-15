Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just decreed her RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 faves and the taste truly leapt out
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () It’s no secret that Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a major fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and now she’s just decreed her All Stars 5 faves and yes, they are all being written into law. Yes, to say you are not a stan of Shea Couleé or Jujubee is now punishable with three lifetimes in prison. …...
