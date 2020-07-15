|
Brentford 1-0 Preston North End: Ollie Watkins hits winner as Bees close gap on Championship leaders
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
An Ollie Watkins goal earns Brentford victory over Preston and keeps the pressure on the top two in the automatic promotion race.
Wigan Athletic 8-0 Hull City: Wigan score seven goals in first halfWigan Athletic score seven first-half goals to stun relegation-threatened Hull City before equalling the biggest victory in Championship history.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win
Wycombe edge past Oxford to secure historic promotion to ChampionshipWycombe win promotion to the Championship after beating Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.
Fulham beat Cardiff to keep alive automatic promotion hopesGoals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah give Fulham victory over Championship promotion rivals Cardiff City.
