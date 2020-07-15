Brentford 1-0 Preston North End: Ollie Watkins hits winner as Bees close gap on Championship leaders

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win



Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said taking Wycombe into the Sky Bet Championship for the first time in their history was beyond his “wildest dreams”.The Chairboys secured promotion after a close-fought 2-1 victory over Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on January 1, 1970