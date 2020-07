First blind Celebrity MasterChef contestant praised by judges Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amar Latif’s cooking was praised by the Celebrity MasterChef judges as he became the first blind contestant to appear on the TV programme. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The blind teenager who's a BGT favourite



Sirine Jahangir, who lost her sight at the age of 10, impressed the celebrity judges at her audition. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:19 Published on May 28, 2020

Tweets about this