PM suggests York as Parliament's temporary home
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
MPs and peers may need to move while the Palace of Westminster undergoes restoration works.
Boris Johnson confirms plans to move part of government to YorkPrime minister says city would 'make sense' as temporary centre of power during Westminster renovations
