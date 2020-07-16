Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue taken off Colston plinth in Bristol

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth



The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth. Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the 7 June protest. The statue is meant to be temporary and has caused both praise and criticism by the public, as permission was not given for it to be installed. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970