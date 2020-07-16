Global  
 

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue taken off Colston plinth in Bristol

BBC News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Workers start taking down the statue of Jen Reid from the plinth where Edward Colston's once stood.
0
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader

Statue of Black Lives Matter Protestor Secretly Replaces Toppled Monument of Slave Trader 01:22

 This moment in the Black Lives Matter movement was immortalized in a statue and has replaced the toppled monument of a former British politician who was a slave trader. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Statue of Edward Colston Statue of Edward Colston Statue in Bristol, England, toppled 2020

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth [Video]

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth. Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the 7 June protest. The statue is meant to be temporary and has caused both praise and criticism by the public, as permission was not given for it to be installed. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue to go from Colston plinth

 The sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
BBC News

Bristol Bristol City and county in England

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester [Video]

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth

 The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
BBC News

Edward Colston Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader

AP Top Stories July 15 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: Trump's lawyers to challenge subpoena for his taxes; Oklahoma's governor has tested positive for COVID-19; Florida..
USATODAY.com

BLM protester statue 'not expected to remain' [Video]

BLM protester statue 'not expected to remain'

Black Lives Matter protester statue that secretly replaced Edward Colston in Bristol is 'not expected to remain', Sky News learns.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:29Published
Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester [Video]

Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

A new statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has appeared on the plinth in Bristol formerly holding the UK slave trader Edward Colston. The old statue was torn down on June 7 amid the Black Lives..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published
Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue [Video]

Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue

Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:36Published

