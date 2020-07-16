Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West hacked in scam

Wales Online Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West hacked in scamA message was posted on several high-profile accounts encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam 00:33

 High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked [Video]

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:32Published
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now [Video]

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama and Kanye West accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

 High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.
Belfast Telegraph

Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack

Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack Illustration by Alex Castro Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hack on the...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchKhaleej Times

Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Bill Gates and others hacked in Bitcoin scam

 Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this