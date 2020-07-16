Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Somerset redundancies as pandemic claims 74,000 UK jobs in June
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Somerset redundancies as pandemic claims 74,000 UK jobs in June
Thursday, 16 July 2020 (
16 minutes ago
)
The number of UK workers on payrolls fell by 649,000 between March and June.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
White House
New York City
Democratic Party
South Africa
Premier League
Beijing
Oklahoma
European Union
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Bitcoin
Joe Biden
COVID 19 Vaccine
Kanye West
Bill Gates
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged
WORTH WATCHING
Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls
Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre'
Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media
S.Africa e-commerce booms in lockdown