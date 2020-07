Essential advice for OAPs set to lose free TV licence Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Anyone in receipt of Pension Credit will be exempt from the licence fee if they are aged 75 or over, but they must act quickly Anyone in receipt of Pension Credit will be exempt from the licence fee if they are aged 75 or over, but they must act quickly 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Essential advice for OAPs set to lose free TV licence when benefit is scrapped Anyone in receipt of Pension Credit will be exempt from the licence fee if they are aged 75 or over, but they must act quickly

Hull Daily Mail 1 day ago





Tweets about this