|
Andrea Radrizzani: Leeds United owner urges fans to 'stay at home'
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani urges supporters to stay at home as the club sit on the verge of promotion.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andrea Radrizzani Italian businessman
Leeds United F.C. English association football club
England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this