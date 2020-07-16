|
Shamima Begum: Isis bride should be allowed to return to UK, Court of Appeal rules
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal against the removal of her British citizenship, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
