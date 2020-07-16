Global  
 

Shamima Begum: Isis bride should be allowed to return to UK, Court of Appeal rules

Independent Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal against the removal of her British citizenship, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
BBC News

BBC News

