Inside the medieval castle on sale for as much as a one-bedroom flat Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Castle of Park, which sits on the Park Estate, in Cornhill, Aberdeenshire has foundations dating back to the 13th Century, and comes with its own historic chapel and labyrinth. Castle of Park, which sits on the Park Estate, in Cornhill, Aberdeenshire has foundations dating back to the 13th Century, and comes with its own historic chapel and labyrinth. 👓 View full article

