'Almost certain' that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary

Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read



President Donald Trump has denied being briefed about Russians offering bounties to Taliban militants to kill US and coalition troops. But according to CNN, that claim is disputed by multiple people who briefed Trump, were present for briefings, and prepared the briefings. However, they say Trump's resistance to the information led his national security team to brief him verbally less often on Russia-related threats to the US.

