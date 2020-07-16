Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Almost certain' that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary

Independent Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
It is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 UK General Election, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has told the House of Commons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street [Video]

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse [Video]

Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse

The UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse will cover those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systematic killings of the Rohingyas in Burma and the North Korean gulags. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures being brought in by the Government today will "hold to account the perpetrators of the worst human rights abuses".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers [Video]

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab introduces the UK's first sanctions regime that targets people who have committed the gravest human rights abuses. He mentions specifically those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the killings of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the North Korean gulags. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Russians Russians East Slavic ethnic group

Trump Claims Credit for 2018 Cyberattack on Russia

 The move was intended to deter Russians from interfering in the midterm elections, and serve as a test of America’s capability to protect the 2020 elections.
NYTimes.com
Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces [Video]

Russian church launches cathedral dedicated to armed forces

The monument is causing unease among many Russians, who say it shows more devotion to military leaders and not to religion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published
Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read [Video]

Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read

President Donald Trump has denied being briefed about Russians offering bounties to Taliban militants to kill US and coalition troops. But according to CNN, that claim is disputed by multiple people who briefed Trump, were present for briefings, and prepared the briefings. However, they say Trump's resistance to the information led his national security team to brief him verbally less often on Russia-related threats to the US.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Polls open in vote that could extend Putin's rule [Video]

Polls open in vote that could extend Putin's rule

Russians head to polling stations to vote on constitutional changes that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over furlough scheme

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government’s furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
Boris Johnson departs for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for PMQs

Boris Johnson departs from Downing Street for this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Brexit: Michel Barnier mocks Mark Francois' moan about EU trade 'demands', pointing out he voted for them

 They were 'voted for by the House of Commons, including yourself, as part of the withdrawal agreement ratification', negotiator says
Independent

Related videos from verified sources

UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya at 'unprecedented levels' [Video]

UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya at 'unprecedented levels'

Guterres told UNSC Libya's 'conflict has entered a new phase with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election [Video]

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor. He resigned in late 2019. Trump's Justice Department..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

British Vogue's Edward Enninful says he was 'racially profiled' by security guard at work: 'Change needs to happen now'

 'It doesn't matter what you've achieved: the first thing some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin,' says editor
Independent

Towie's Vas J Morgan says former co-stars made racist comments in front of him: 'I don't feel like I was protected'

 'I would just have to turn a blind eye to it and just ignore it', says reality star
Independent

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with Chelsea's 'unfair' FA Cup advantage

 United play Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, having had 48 hours' less rest
Independent


Tweets about this