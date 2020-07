Government intervenes to bail out universities at risk of going bust due to coronavirus

Govt announces safety plans for return to schools in autumn



Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has unveiled the government’s safety plan for how to get all children in all year groups back to the classroom in September, after up to six months at home. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15