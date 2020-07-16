Hancock claims lockdown ‘truly started’ seven days before PM’s announcement
Thursday, 16 July 2020
2 hours ago) Matt Hancock has claimed the UK lockdown “truly started” on March 16, seven days before the strict shutdown announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
