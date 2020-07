Lloyd Russell-Moyle quits the shadow front bench Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has quit the shadow front bench, citing a campaign by the right-wing media. The firebrand Labour MP has made a series of apologies in recent weeks, most notably for accusing author JK Rowling for weaponising her sexual assault against trans people. He also ap... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this