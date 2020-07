You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues



Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London ahead of the latest day in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor Dan Wootton. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 17 hours ago Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on eighth day of trial



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the eighth day of Depp's libel action against News Groups Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:30 Published 17 hours ago Depp and Heard depart UK court on day seven of libel trial



Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard departs the Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this