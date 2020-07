Molly-Mae Hague slams trolls body shaming her in comments on news article Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Cruel trolls commented on photos of her in Ibiza after she and partner Tommy Fury jetted off last minute to the Balearic islands. Cruel trolls commented on photos of her in Ibiza after she and partner Tommy Fury jetted off last minute to the Balearic islands. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this