Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Preparations made for second wave of coronavirus this winter

Wales Online Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Preparations made for second wave of coronavirus this winterThere is a warning from Wales' NHS boss as Boris Johnson is set to announce the NHS in England will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave 01:17

 Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida officials seek 'urgency' as hospitals fill [Video]

Florida officials seek 'urgency' as hospitals fill

With Florida fast becoming the epicenter of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, local officials are calling for more 'urgency' as hospitals are struggling to deal with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:44Published
Coronavirus: How is the EU preparing for a second wave? [Video]

Coronavirus: How is the EU preparing for a second wave?

The Commission has released new guidelines that include making sure contact tracing apps work across borders, but some have questioned the effectiveness of the technologyView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published
Textiles firm has switched some of its production to face masks [Video]

Textiles firm has switched some of its production to face masks

A textiles firm has revealed reveals how it has saved jobs after switching some of its production to making face masks during the pandemic.Lancashire Textiles, which usually makes bedding, feared it..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus news — live: Herd immunity could limit second wave in UK as Leicester mayor criticises 'sledgehammer' lockdown

 Scientists urge MPs to start planning for potential winter crisis as second wave could cripple NHS
Independent

Eight coronavirus myths that could spark second wave

Eight coronavirus myths that could spark second wave With growing fears the UK could face a second wave of the deadly bug when we head into winter, it's important to separate fact from fiction.
Daily Record Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldDerby TelegraphBBC News

120,000 people could die in second wave, say Government scientists

120,000 people could die in second wave, say Government scientists The new report describes the number of deaths in hospital from coronavirus in a winter wave as 'reasonable worst case scenario'
Wales Online


Tweets about this