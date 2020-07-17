Global  
 

Coronavirus news — live: Herd immunity could limit second wave in UK as Leicester mayor criticises 'sledgehammer' lockdown

Independent Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Scientists urge MPs to start planning for potential winter crisis as second wave could cripple NHS
Video credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus: How is the EU preparing for a second wave?

Leicester Leicester City and unitary authority area in England

'Patience is starting to run thin': Anger rises to the surface after Leicester lockdown extended

 The continuation of restrictions is proving a tough pill to swallow for Leicester, with local residents and leaders reacting angrily to the government's latest..
Independent
Hancock: Gov is easing some restrictions in Leicester [Video]

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that the government is easing "some but not all" of the restrictions in place in Leicester. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Health Secretary: Some lockdown measures to remain in place in Leicester [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said some of the lockdown restrictions can be lifted in Leicester from July 24, but not all.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Leicester lockdown measures eased after cases drop

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there were positive signs the actions taken were working.
BBC News

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson to announce unprecedented £3bn extra NHS funding amid fears of second coronavirus wave

 The money will be available immediately and will be used in part to free up space in the NHS
Independent

Matt Hancock 'open' to national day of recognition for NHS staff on Covid-19 frontlines

 Call for recognition comes after unions demand government end platitudes and boost NHS staff's pay packets
Independent

Chaos in UK Health Care. NHS Staff Are Being Silenced Over COVID-19. “Lose Their Jobs if They Speak Out”

 Here lies an anonymous statement from an A&E consultant in a major hospital in Surrey, in relation to the criminal gagging of all levels of NHS staff, who have..
WorldNews

Sunken chest syndrome: NHS U-turn call for 'depressed' patients

 A patient who says she had no confidence for years joins surgeons to call for surgery to resume.
BBC News

PM insists NHS is prepared for second coronavirus wave [Video]

Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
Hunt: We must ‘ramp up testing’ to mitigate second wave [Video]

Former Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, says testing needs to be ‘ramped up’ to help control the second wave of the coronavirus. He added that the more we invest in testing early on, the easier it..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published
Australia pub cluster adds to second-wave fears [Video]

A growing coronavirus cluster at a pub in Australia is stoking fears of a second wave in the country. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Preparations made for second wave of coronavirus this winter

Preparations made for second wave of coronavirus this winter There is a warning from Wales' NHS boss as Boris Johnson is set to announce the NHS in England will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare.
Wales Online

Coronavirus: NHS to get extra £3bn and BA's 747s reach end of runway

 Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning.
BBC News

Covid-19: PM to announce NHS funding ...

 Boris Johnson will also set a new target for testing.
Express and Star


