Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted in unique Windsor Castle ceremony
Friday, 17 July 2020 (
48 minutes ago) The fundraising hero will be joined by family members for an unprecedented personal ceremony staged in the Windsor Castle quadrangle.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
2 days ago
Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony 01:01
