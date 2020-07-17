Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted in unique Windsor Castle ceremony

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted in unique Windsor Castle ceremonyThe fundraising hero will be joined by family members for an unprecedented personal ceremony staged in the Windsor Castle quadrangle.
0
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony 01:01

 Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.

