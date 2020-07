'A moment of truth': EU leaders debate recovery



European Union leaders gathered on Friday for crunch summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus pandemic.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago

'Positions remain far apart' as EU leaders meet for crunch talks on COVID-19 recovery package



'Positions remain far apart' as EU leaders meet for crunch talks on COVID-19 recovery package Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago