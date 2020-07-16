Global  
 

Bielsa will not watch promotion rivals with Leeds on brink of Premier League

BBC News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester 00:45

 Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink...

