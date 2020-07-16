|
Bielsa will not watch promotion rivals with Leeds on brink of Premier League
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley: Whites move a point from promotion to Premier League with tense victoryLeeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News
Leeds win to move a point from promotion to Premier LeagueLeeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News
Andrea Radrizzani: Leeds United owner urges fans to 'stay at home'Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani urges supporters to stay at home as the club sit on the verge of promotion.
BBC News
England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17Published
Marcelo Bielsa Argentine footballer and manager
Premier League Association football league in England
Liverpool Women: Why were they relegated in same summer men's team won Premier League?BBC Sport examines why Liverpool Women were relegated in the same summer their men's team claimed Premier League glory.
BBC News
Owen Farrell: England captain will stay at Championship-bound SaracensEngland captain Owen Farrell will remain at Saracens following their relegation from the Premiership after signing a "long-term" deal.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this