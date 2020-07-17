Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Hoping for the best': Boris Johnson admits he can't tell public they will be with family for Christmas

Independent Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson said he was hoping for the best but planning for the worst as he admitted he cannot say if families will be able to be together this Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' 00:58

 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August [Video]

Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August

From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to allow employers discretion over whether to ask staff to go back to work, the Prime Minister has said.The PM also announced that most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on August 1, indoor performances with live audiences would be allowed and trials would begin of larger gatherings in places like sports stadiums “with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October [Video]

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Fans could return to UK stadiums in October, says Prime Minister

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says fans could return to sports stadiums in the United Kingdom from October.
BBC News
Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns [Video]

Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns

Boris Johnson holds a briefing news conference in Downing Street on the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Johnny Depp 'insulted by Amber Heard during Bahamas trip', says his employee

 The sixth day of a libel case hears that Amber Heard "berated" her then partner on a Christmas trip.
BBC News
Ricky Gervais 'in talks about making After Life Christmas special' [Video]

Ricky Gervais 'in talks about making After Life Christmas special'

Netflix are keen for 'After Life' creator Ricky Gervais to make a Christmas special following the successful second series of the comedy-drama.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56Published
UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike [Video]

UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March. This round follows stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. That public health effort shifted shopping online and resulted in what many are calling a “second Christmas” for UPS, FedEx Corp (FDX.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Nine-year-old raises funds for children's hospice through rescue hen eggs stall [Video]

Nine-year-old raises funds for children's hospice through rescue hen eggs stall

A nine-year-old girl from Retford is helping raise money for a Sheffield children's hospice by selling eggs from her 20 rescue chickens. Lucy Broughton hopes to raise £1,000 by Christmas for the Bluebell Wood hospice, which had to cancel fund-raising events because of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon [Video]

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon

The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Johnson: We must not let businesses down as coronavirus lockdown is eased [Video]

Johnson: We must not let businesses down as coronavirus lockdown is eased

At a Government coronavirus press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges the public to behave responsibly as pubs prepare to open as 6am on saturday.A spike in cases would result in lockdown..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this