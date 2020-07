US will not be on Ireland’s travel green list and UK unlikely to be included Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The US will not be on Ireland’s green list for safe travel and the UK is also very unlikely to be included, the country’s foreign minister has said. 👓 View full article

