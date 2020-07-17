It'll be over by Christmas, says Boris Johnson, as long as you all wish hard enough

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances



Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First Minister referenced reports that predicted a "worse experience" in the winter than in the spring due to the way Covid-19 circulates.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO