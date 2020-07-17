Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret Windsor wedding ceremony

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen 01:04

 The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice Ties the Knot in Secret [Video]

Princess Beatrice Ties the Knot in Secret

Princess Beatrice wasn’t going to let COVID-19 stop her from heading down the aisle.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published
Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony

British royal Princess Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, England on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in small ceremony amid coronavirus

 Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.
USATODAY.com

Britain's Princess Beatrice marries in Windsor: reports

 Princess Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday, according to a UK newspaper.
The Age

Secret royal wedding – who are Beatrice and Edoardo?

 Princess Beatrice has married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a ceremony in front of the Queen, after a planned wedding in May was postponed due to the Covid-19...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

sharbdb

Sharlene RT @BBCBreaking: Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor in private ceremony attended by the Queen and close family http… 21 seconds ago

mlimakenya

Jacqueline Hill RT @voguemagazine: Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! https://t.co/T1IcLJLV5F 34 seconds ago

marcpuck

Marc The child's name is Christopher, and Pr. Beatrice was in fact not engaged to Miss Huang. The preceding sentence exp… https://t.co/GpMjiWI4DV 35 seconds ago

MillieMWest

Melissa M. West ✊🏿🏳️‍🌈 I am so happy for them. 🥰 #PrincessBeatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret ceremony in front of Queen - CNN https://t.co/iLnDTUUDtk 3 minutes ago

voguemagazine

Vogue Magazine Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! https://t.co/T1IcLJLV5F 3 minutes ago

rubycooper007

ruby cooper🌺🌺🌺 RT @Markgsparrow: Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise private ceremony. Perhaps they brought the wedding forward… 3 minutes ago

IssPatriot

Patriot_iss Princess Beatrice marries Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret at Windsor Castle in front of… https://t.co/Xftp2SOOP6 4 minutes ago

Aiman_Batool1

Aiman Batool Top story: Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremony - BBC News… https://t.co/iINFFLugFk 4 minutes ago