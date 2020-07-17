Global  
 

Jen Reid statue removal to 'cost Bristol council thousands'

BBC News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A statue of Jen Reid appeared in Bristol earlier this week and was removed a day later.
Video credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Statue of BLM protester on the Edward Colston plinth is removed

Statue of BLM protester on the Edward Colston plinth is removed 01:11

 The statue of a BLM protester placed on the Edward Colston plinth has been removed by the council - less than 24 hours after it went up.Council workers were spotted pulling down the monument to Jen Reid in the centre of Bristol at around 5:20am this morning (July 16).A team dressed in hi-vis clothing...

Bristol Bristol City and county in England

Bristol artists create lockdown Alice in Wonderland mural

 Artists Alison Larkman and Stewy used stencils to create the giant sized mural on the side of the house.
BBC News

Bristol's SS Great Britain in 'survival mode' faces £2m loss

 People in Bristol are being urged to visit Brunel's famous ship and ensure it remains in the city.
BBC News
Bristol mayor: Democratic process must decide the future of Edward Colston plinth [Video]

Bristol mayor: Democratic process must decide the future of Edward Colston plinth

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees says any decision on replacing the statue of slave trader Edward Colston must be decided democratically, after a sculpture erected on the plinth where the statue used to stand was removed.Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size black resin and steel piece of Jen Reid after seeing a photo of her standing on the empty plinth following the toppling of the Colston statue in Bristol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed

 The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down...
WorldNews

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth [Video]

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth

The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been removed.Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth [Video]

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth. Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the 7..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:43Published
Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester [Video]

Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

A new statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has appeared on the plinth in Bristol formerly holding the UK slave trader Edward Colston. The old statue was torn down on June 7 amid the Black Lives..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Cardiff council to vote on whether to remove Picton statue

Cardiff council to vote on whether to remove Picton statue Calls to remove the statue were made after Black Lives Matter protesters toppled the Colston statue in Bristol
Wales Online Also reported by •WorldNewsBristol PostSeattlePI.comBBC News

How to pretend to be outraged about the new Bristol statue in a non-racist way

 A BLACK Lives Matter statue has appeared in Bristol where Edward Colston used to stand, and you’re pissed off. Here’s how to pretend it’s nothing to do...
The Daily Mash Also reported by •Al JazeeraBristol Post

Black Lives Matter Monument Replaces Statue Of Slave Trader In England

 Edward Colston's statue had stood in Bristol for 125 years before protesters toppled it in June. Now, a very different figure has taken its place — but it...
NPR Also reported by •Bristol PostDeutsche WelleBBC Local NewsSeattle Times

