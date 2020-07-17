Jen Reid statue removal to 'cost Bristol council thousands'

Bristol mayor: Democratic process must decide the future of Edward Colston plinth



Bristol mayor Marvin Rees says any decision on replacing the statue of slave trader Edward Colston must be decided democratically, after a sculpture erected on the plinth where the statue used to stand was removed.Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size black resin and steel piece of Jen Reid after seeing a photo of her standing on the empty plinth following the toppling of the Colston statue in Bristol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published on January 1, 1970