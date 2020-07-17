Global  
 

Apple and Google preview new emoji to mark World Emoji Day

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Apple and Google have offered a first look at some of the new emoji designs they will add to their ecosystem later this year to mark World Emoji Day.
