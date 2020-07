We BLINDFOLDED A Picky Leo To See How Astrology Helps When Love Is Blind | Elite Daily



It’s like a low-budget ‘Love is Blind’, but instead of pods and weddings, we used blindfolds and astrology. Astrology by Valeria Mesa and https://www.astrology-zodiac-signs.com/ Leos are the most.. Credit: Elite Daily Duration: 13:04 Published 12 hours ago

2 Teens Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Jonathon Castillo



Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jonathon Castillo. He was killed the afternoon of July 14 while sitting in a friend's car at 2728 N. Buckner Blvd... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago