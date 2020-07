Wilkinson: Bielsa dared to be different



Former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson has credited Marcelo Bielsa for trusting his philosophy after the Argentine led the club to the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:52 Published 2 hours ago

Bielsa: Pablo is still an option



Marcelo Bielsa says that Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez is still an option for Leeds despite starting on the bench again tonight. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago