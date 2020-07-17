|
Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Sir Ian – one of England's greatest cricketers – publicly supported the Brexit campaign, appearing alongside Mr Johnson before the referendum
Ian Botham English cricketer
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit briefing: 166 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
US cars 'must be left out of post-Brexit trade deal'
UK safety campaigners raise concerns about an increase in the number of US deaths caused by SUVs.
BBC News
Brexit: Hundreds of health professionals sign open letter demanding protection for NHS in trade deals
Warning that legislation will leave health service vulnerable to US corporations
Independent
