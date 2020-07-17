Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit

Independent Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Sir Ian – one of England's greatest cricketers – publicly supported the Brexit campaign, appearing alongside Mr Johnson before the referendum
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit

Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit 01:06

 Sir Ian Botham is reported to be in line for a peerage from Boris Johnson.He made his name as an all-rounder, but his sporting exploits were not reserved for the cricket pitch, with the Cheshire native swapping the pads for boots and turning out for Yeovil and Scunthorpe in the Football League.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ian Botham Ian Botham English cricketer


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 166 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 166 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

US cars 'must be left out of post-Brexit trade deal'

 UK safety campaigners raise concerns about an increase in the number of US deaths caused by SUVs.
BBC News

Brexit: Hundreds of health professionals sign open letter demanding protection for NHS in trade deals

 Warning that legislation will leave health service vulnerable to US corporations
Independent

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

BRC warns no-deal Brexit will push up prices for consumers

 The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has voiced its concerns over a no-deal Brexit come the end of the transition period.
Just-Food

EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fund

EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fund European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that EU talks with Britain on their new relationship were “not easy” and countries, regions and...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comBelfast Telegraph

Irish border poll far too divisive at this stage – Taoiseach

Irish border poll far too divisive at this stage – Taoiseach The Irish premier has ruled out a border poll as “far too divisive at this stage”. Micheal Martin said he instead wants to focus on building relationships to...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

lswaffield1

Laura Swaffield RT @mac123_m: One of the big "pay offs" of Brexit is around the corner. The sale of the NHS to the US healthcare system. You were warned. A… 20 minutes ago

BeaufortEve

beaufort_eve RT @We_OwnIt: Shockingly, our NHS is STILL on the table as the Trade Bill returns to parliament on Monday. Now, hundreds of health profes… 1 hour ago

JeffSmi65827821

Jeff Smith RT @JerryHicksUnite: Boris Johnson is a very dangerous buffoon Our NHS is STILL on the table as the Trade Bill returns to parliament on Mo… 4 hours ago