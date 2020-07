You Might Like

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm - star of movies such as 'Alien', 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Chariots of Fire' - has passed away at the age of 88. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:53 Published on June 19, 2020 Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88



