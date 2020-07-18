Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80
Saturday, 18 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.
