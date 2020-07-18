Global  
 

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.
Video credit: KDVR - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80 00:33

 Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

