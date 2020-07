You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances



Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August



From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to allow employers discretion over whether to ask staff to go back to work, the Prime Minister has said.The PM also announced.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago Boris Johnson wants all pupils back in school for five days a week in September



Boris Johnson has said it is his intention that children of all ages in England should be able to return to school on a five-day-a-week basis in September. The Prime Minister has said to β€œwatch this.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on June 19, 2020

Tweets about this