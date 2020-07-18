Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League will benefit from Leeds United promotion, says ex-boss Howard Wilkinson

BBC Local News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Promoted Leeds United will be good for the Premier League in terms of brand and exposure, says former boss Howard Wilkinson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion

Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion 00:39

 Leeds fans celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road. It's been 16 years since they were last in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrations erupt as Leeds FC win promotion to Premier League [Video]

Celebrations erupt as Leeds FC win promotion to Premier League

Celebrations erupt as Leeds win promotion to Premier League on Friday (July 17) outside the stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League [Video]

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League

Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Leeds fans celebrate Premier League return [Video]

Leeds fans celebrate Premier League return

Jubilant Leeds supporters celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Huddersfield boss makes Leeds United promotion claim after West Brom win

Huddersfield boss makes Leeds United promotion claim after West Brom win West Bromwich Albion news: Danny Cowley has been speaking about the promotion of Marcelo Bielsa's side back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence from...
Sutton Coldfield Observer

10 key moments for Leeds United boss Bielsa

 Following Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League, here are 10 moments that made the difference under Marcelo Bielsa.
BBC News

Derby County boss makes Leeds United vow

Derby County boss makes Leeds United vow Leeds have clinched promotion to the Premier League ahead of their trip to Pride Park Stadium this weekend
Derby Telegraph


Tweets about this