Premier League will benefit from Leeds United promotion, says ex-boss Howard Wilkinson
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Promoted Leeds United will be good for the Premier League in terms of brand and exposure, says former boss Howard Wilkinson.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion 00:39
Leeds fans celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road. It's been 16 years since they were last in the Premier League.
