Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Captain Tom Moore: Conversation with the Queen will remain between us

BBC News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Sir Captain Tom Moore spoke about his knighthood ceremony but says he'll never divulge what was said in a private conversation with the Queen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen 01:12

 Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero during the UK's lockdown by raising millions for health service charities, has been knighted by the Queen at the age of 100. Joe Davies reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

Queen makes veteran a knight at 100. no kneeling required

 LONDON — In the end, Sir Tom didn’t need to rise. On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on..
WorldNews
Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony [Video]

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony

NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has received his knighthood from the Queen in a special open-air investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 100-year-old, who received a birthday card from the monarch earlier this year spoke with the Queen about shielding during lockdown. The Queen also spoke about how her granddaughter had got married earlier today. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:42Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was honoured to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood, but declined to reveal what she said to him. The 100-year-old took the opportunity to reflect on the last four months and thank those who donated to his NHS fundraising campaign, on what he described as an 'absolutely outstanding' day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom [Video]

Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran [Video]

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Arise, Sir Tom! [Video]

Arise, Sir Tom!

Captain Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen during a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Knighthood from the Queen ‘something very special’, says Captain Sir Tom Moore

 Newly knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore has said being presented with the honour by the Queen was “something very special”.
Belfast Telegraph

Sir Captain Tom Moore: Conversation with the Queen will remain between us

 Sir Captain Tom Moore spoke about his knighthood ceremony but says he'll never divulge what was said in a private conversation with the Queen.
BBC News

Still Dreaming of You: An Oral History of Selena Quintanilla's Final Album 25 Years Later

 25 years ago, Selena Quintanilla was on the precipice of superstardom. As the Queen of Tejano, a traditionally male-dominated genre of music born in Texas by...
E! Online


Tweets about this