Sir Captain Tom Moore: Conversation with the Queen will remain between us

NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has received his knighthood from the Queen in a special open-air investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 100-year-old, who received a birthday card from the monarch earlier this year spoke with the Queen about shielding during lockdown. The Queen also spoke about how her granddaughter had got married earlier today.
Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was honoured to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood, but declined to reveal what she said to him. The 100-year-old took the opportunity to reflect on the last four months and thank those who donated to his NHS fundraising campaign, on what he described as an 'absolutely outstanding' day.
Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers.