Related videos from verified sources Britain eyes normal life by Christmas



[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions on Friday. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made



Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing



Boris Johnson has said he will broadly lift the work-from-home guidance and set out major relaxations of the lockdown to pave the way for theatres and sports stadiums to reopen. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 1 day ago

