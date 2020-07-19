Global  
 

Black Lives Matter mural defaced three times in seven days

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
A Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street outside Trump Tower in New York City has been defaced with paint three times in less than a week.
 A police officer was injured Saturday trying to stop a protester as she splashed black paint over the mural in front of Trump Tower, and before the paint could even be cleaned up, another person vandalized it again; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

