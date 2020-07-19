Black Lives Matter mural defaced three times in seven days

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Lewis’s Death Fuels ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Artists



North Minneapolis has a new piece of public art, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (1:47).WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 18, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:47 Published 7 hours ago Officer Injured While Trying To Stop Woman Throwing Paint On Black Lives Matter Mural



A police officer was injured trying to stop a protester from throwing black paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Midtown on Saturday afternoon; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:46 Published 9 hours ago Rescued penguin goes for a walk around the rescue center



This adorable penguin had to be rescued and rehabilitated; unfortunately, in the process, it became too humanized and tame, making it impossible to be released back into the wild, so it will have to.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:29 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this