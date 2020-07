Coronavirus: 'Selfless' Bedford faith group hands out thousands of meals Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- The Sri Guru Ravidass Sabha group has been described as "selfless" after cooking for key workers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this