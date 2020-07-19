|
Brighton hospital stabbing: Suspect arrested after knife attack on worker
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
A hospital in Brighton has been placed on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England
Brighton Royal Sussex hospital staff member injured in stabbingA man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in a hospital in Brighton.
BBC News
Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:56Published
Black Lives Matter: Up to 5,000 join anti-racism protest in BrightonDemonstration comes days after outcry over video showing man shouting 'I can't breathe' while being arrested in Sussex city
Independent
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this