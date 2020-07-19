Global  
 

Brighton hospital stabbing: Suspect arrested after knife attack on worker

Independent Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
A hospital in Brighton has been placed on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed.
Brighton Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England

Brighton Royal Sussex hospital staff member injured in stabbing

 A man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in a hospital in Brighton.
BBC News
Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket [Video]

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket

Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week’s defeat in Southampton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour [Video]

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published

Black Lives Matter: Up to 5,000 join anti-racism protest in Brighton

 Demonstration comes days after outcry over video showing man shouting 'I can't breathe' while being arrested in Sussex city
Independent

Brighton & Hove Green Party to fundraise for Brighton Women’s Centre

 Brighton & Hove Green Party to host a virtual pub quiz on Wednesday, July 29 from 7.30pm with 50% of money raised going to the Brighton Women's Centre...
GScene Also reported by •The ArgusBrighton and Hove News

Oowee Vegan comes to Brighton on Deliveroo

 AN award-winning vegan restaurant is set to open a pop-up in Brighton and Hove.
The Argus

Newcastle United injury crisis as Steve Bruce has eight men missing vs Brighton

Newcastle United injury crisis as Steve Bruce has eight men missing vs Brighton Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has been dealt an injury crisis at St James' Park, with eight of his players unavailable for tomorrow's Premier League trip to...
Daily Star Also reported by •Brighton and Hove News

