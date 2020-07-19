Global  
 

Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town sack manager after 10 months in charge

BBC News Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Huddersfield Town sack manager Danny Cowley after 10 months in charge of the Championship club.
