England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reeling

BBC News Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach 01:37

 England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

England v West Indies: Dom Bess removes Alzarri Jospeh with his second ball

 Dom Bess picks up England's first wicket of the day with only his second ball, as Alzarri Joseph is caught at short leg for 32 in the second Test against West..
BBC News

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes drops Alzarri Joseph as England miss early chance

 England miss a golden opportunity early on day four as Ben Stokes drops a catch at second slip off the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the second Test at Old..
BBC News

Ben Stokes should be Jofra Archer's role model - Carlos Brathwaite

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer should use team-mate Ben Stokes as a role model, says West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes & Dom Sibley hit centuries in second Test

 Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley complete centuries to move England into a dominant position on day two of the second Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Stuart Broad Stuart Broad English cricketer

England v West Indies: 'Stuart Broad debate mustn't mask England errors'

 England did not pick their best side, but that is not why they lost the first Test against West Indies, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes says Stuart Broad is 'nowhere near done'

 Stuart Broad is "nowhere near done" despite being left out of England's first-Test defeat by West Indies, says stand-in captain Ben Stokes.
BBC News

England v West Indies: 'Dropping Stuart Broad looks like a mistake'

 The argument for leaving Stuart Broad out of the England team is understandable, but still looks to be an error, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

Brutal Broad decision looks like a mistake - Agnew

 The argument for leaving Stuart Broad out of the England team is understandable, but it sill looks to be an error, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols [Video]

Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols

Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Jofra Archer: England bowler fined and given written warning by ECB

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer is fined and warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for returning home between Tests.
BBC News

Old Trafford Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England

England v West Indies highlights: England on top after Sibley & Stokes fifties

 Battling half-centuries from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes put England in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket [Video]

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket

Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach [Video]

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

