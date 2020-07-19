|
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reeling
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
