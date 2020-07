Covid-19: Australian researchers invent 20-minute Coronavirus blood test, first in the world



Researchers in Australia have devised a test that can determine novel coronavirus infection in about 20 minutes using blood samples in what they say is a world-first breakthrough. The researchers at.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:51 Published 2 days ago

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October



Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 3 days ago