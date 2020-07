Nicola Richards MP on Barnier 'run in' Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The coronavirus pandemic may still be with us, but with the latest round of trade talks are up and running, the Government also has the Brexit negotiations to contend with. Things are going far from smoothly, and with Britain and the EU seemingly miles apart on a number of key issues, the negotiations look set to go down to the wire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this