You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indoor dining suspended and face mask required in public



It's masks up in Baltimore City for anyone two and older while in public. The face covering requirement went into effect Friday at 5 p.m. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:50 Published 4 hours ago Your Fabric Face Mask Needs These Features, According to the CDC



Your Fabric Face Mask Needs These Features, According to the CDC More than 20 U.S. states, including New York and New Jersey, require masks in public settings. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published 8 hours ago Home-made face masks need layers to be effective



Homemade face masks likely need at least two layers to curb Covid-19 spread,according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal. It foundpreferably three layers of cloth were needed to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this