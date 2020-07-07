UK secures 90million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccines

New Study On COVID-19 Antibodies Could Mean Potential Vaccine Would Require Multiple Doses, Philadelphia Doctor Says
Greg Argos reports.
Help wanted! Clinical trials launched to test COVID-19 vaccines
Federal officials have set up an online registry to enroll people from different age groups, races and health backgrounds to test potential vaccines.
U.S. Gives $1.6B to Novavax to Deliver 100M Doses of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021
At $1.6 billion, Novavax receives the largest amount the Trump administration has awarded to a company to manufacture millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine set to be delivered by January...